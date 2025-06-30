Catholic World News

Bishops’ religious-liberty chairman welcomes Supreme Court decision on parental rights in education

June 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Religious Liberty welcomed Mahmoud v. Taylor, a 6-3 Supreme Court decision which affirmed the right to parents in Montgomery County, Maryland, to opt out their children out of K-5 “LGBTQ+-inclusive” storybooks.

“Parents do not forfeit their rights as primary educators of their children when they send their kids to public schools,” said Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne—South Bend, Indiana. “The parents in Montgomery County did not seek to impose their religious viewpoints on others; they simply asked to opt out of a program that was offensive to their faith.”

He added:

To be sure, children should not be learning that their personal identity as male or female can be separated from their bodies. But if a public school chooses to offer these kinds of programs, it ought to respect those who choose not to participate. The school board was wrong to interfere with the rights of the parents, and I am grateful that the Supreme Court has moved to rectify this injustice.

