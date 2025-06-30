Catholic World News

Trinitarians focus on dialogue to help persecuted Christians, superior general says

June 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with the Fides news agency, Father Luigi Buccarello, the superior general of the Trinitarians, offered insight into the religious order’s current priorities.

Founded by St. John of Matha (1160-1223) for the redemption of Christians enslaved by Muslims during the Crusades, the Trinitarians now focus on interreligious dialogue and religious freedom “in support of our specific mission of helping persecuted Christians.”

Father Buccarello granted the interview at the conclusion of the order’s general chapter, whose motto was “Persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!