Catholic World News

Criticizing resistance to synodality, Cardinal Grech calls for permanent forum

June 30, 2025

Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary general of the General Secretariat of the Synod, criticized critics of synodality in a June 26 address.

At the opening meeting of the 16th Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod, Cardinal Grech briefly welcomed the steps already taken in the implementation phase of the 2021-24 synod on synodality. He then said:

We know well, however, that difficulties and resistance remain in recognizing the proposal of synodality as a fruitful path for the renewal of ecclesial life. Some, unfortunately, express these reservations in a marked manner, exercising a certain influence on others. Faced with these challenges, we are all called to a humble attitude of listening and discernment, aware that we are at the beginning of an ecclesiological journey that questions and deeply involves the identity and mission of the Church.

Episcopalis Communio, Pope Francis’s apostolic constitution on the Synod of Bishops, entrusts the members of Ordinary Council with the implementation of an ordinary synodal general assembly and preparation for the next one (art. 24). The synod on synodality was the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops.

“This Council receives the mandate to safeguard and relaunch not only the Final Document, but also the synodal process itself,” Cardinal Grech told members of the 16th Ordinary Council, as he spoke of “three challenges”:

“to carefully verify the synodal process”

a “table of synodality” to verify the synodal process

formation

Addressing the first challenge, Cardinal Grech said that “with the two sessions of the Assembly, it was not easy to articulate the composition of the Assembly, as well as the configuration of an assembly working method; in fact, criticisms were raised both against the composition, which included the presence of non-bishops with the right to vote, and against the method of conversation in the Spirit.”

Addressing the second challenge, Cardinal Grech called for a “‘permanent forum’ to deepen the theological, canonical, pastoral, spiritual and communicative aspects of the synodality of the Church ... It will be appropriate to have bishops and theologians of proven competence and love for the synodal form of the Church (and of theology) sit around this table, to delve deeper into the theme of synodality.”

In addressing the third challenge, the Maltese prelate said, “I am convinced that it is the task of the General Secretariat of the Synod to accompany the synodal process with initiatives that, without overlapping with the protagonism of the local Churches and their Groupings, help to develop the synodal and missionary dimension of the Church.”

He added, “Wouldn’t it be possible to imagine a network of conferences on various continents with the patronage of the General Secretariat of the Synod? What riches could we promote in this way, strengthening a synodal mentality?”

On June 26, Pope Leo XIV also met with members of the Ordinary Council. During his brief address, the Pontiff spoke of synodality as a “style” and an “attitude.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!