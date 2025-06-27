Catholic World News

Synodality is a ‘style’ and an ‘attitude,’ Pope tells Synod’s leadership team

June 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met with members of the Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod on June 26 and told them, “I am happy to take this opportunity to share an idea that I consider central, and then to listen to you.”

“Pope Francis has given a new impetus to the Synod of Bishops, referring, as he has repeatedly stated, to St. Paul VI,” the Pope explained. “And the legacy he left us seems to me to be above all this: that synodality is a style, an attitude that helps us to be Church, promoting authentic experiences of participation and communion.”

Pope Leo referred twice in his address to the “Synod of Bishops.” Since the 2022 reform of the Roman Curia, the “General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops” has typically been referred to simply as the “General Secretariat of the Synod,” perhaps to reflect the inclusion of laity as full members of the synod on synodality—even though the synod assembly itself was officially called the “16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops.”

