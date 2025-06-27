Catholic World News

World Council of Churches voices concern about St. Catherine’s monastery

June 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The World Council of Churches (WCC) has issued a statement of concern about the fate of St. Catherine’s monastery in Egypt, calling upon the Egyptian government to provide “a clear and binding agreement recognizing the holy monastery’s right and title to the site in perpetuity.”

The legal status of the ancient monastery—founded more than 1,500 years ago—has been in question since an Egyptian court ruled that the property belonged to the government. Egyptian political leaders have said that the monks of St. Catherine’s will have full freedom at the monastery, but Christian leaders have questioned the state’s claim of control.

