Pakistan’s top court acquits Christian of blasphemy after years on death row

June 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has acquitted a Christian man who has spent 24 years on death row after conviction on blasphemy charges.

Anwar Kenneth was sentenced to death in 2002 after being found guilty of blaphemy against Islam, despite clear indications that he suffered from serious mental-health issues. An appeals court confirmed the verdict in 2014. But the top court found that the defendant could not be held responsible.

