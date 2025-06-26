Catholic World News

Pontifical institution rebukes liberal theologian

June 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Athenaeum Sant’Anselmo has issued a public statement distancing itself from the work of the influential progressive theologian Andrea Grillo, a member of the institution’s faculty, after he posted a harsh criticism of the Eucharistic piety of Blessed Carlo Acutis.

Grillo had complained, on his own web site, that in his reflections on the Eucharist, Carlo Acutis—who will soon be canonized by Pope Leo XIV—was “so old, so heavy, obsessive, focused on the inessential.”

Without mentioning Grillo or his work, the The Pontifical Athenaeum Sant’Anselmo said that it “firmly distances itself from what is individually expressed by professors who, in a personal capacity and under their sole and full responsibility, publish theses, opinions or personal positions on their websites or blogs.”

