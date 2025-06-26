Catholic World News

Bishop rips University of Nebraska for blasphemous performance

June 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska, has criticized the University of Nebraska for accepting a performance of a “Drag Mass” staged by a doctoral candidate in music.

The show was deliberately offensive, Bishop Conley said, and “should be condemned by the university.” He added: “Education should strive for the true, the good, and the beautiful—not lies, evil, and ugliness.”

Bishop Conley challenged university officials to “stand up and declare your institution will not tolerate or reward such inappropriate behavior and take actions against the faculty who encouraged it.”

