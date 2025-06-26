Catholic World News

AI can never replace teacher-student relationship, Vatican official says

June 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the Internet Governance Forum, a Vatican official said that “we cannot separate reflection on technology from that on humanity.”

Msgr. Lucio Adrian Ruiz, the Argentine priest who is secretary of the Dicastery for Communication, said that AI’s impact “goes well beyond technical innovation: it concerns the human condition, culture and the meaning of civil coexistence”

Msgr. Ruiz added that although AI has benefits, “it can never replace the relationship between teacher and student in which values, critical thinking and inner freedom are transmitted.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!