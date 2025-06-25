Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen celebrates Traditional liturgy, leads Eucharistic procession

June 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The 93-year-old Cardinal Joseph Zen led a Eucharistic procession through the streets of Hong Kong on the feast of Corpus Christi, in yet another overt challenge to the Chinese government.

Prior to the procession, the cardinal celebrated a Traditional Latin Mass, perhaps also sending a challenge to the Vatican to ease restrictions on the ancient liturgy.

