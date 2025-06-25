Catholic World News

Iraqi prelate rips ‘regime change’ efforts

June 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako of Baghdad decried efforts by other countries to bring about “regime change” in the Middle East, telling the Fides news service that “regime change is a matter for the citizens of the country,” and outsiders’ efforts “can only worsen the situation.”

Reflecting on the experience of his own nation, Cardinal Sako said: “Twenty-two years after the fall of the regime in Iraq, there is still no true citizenship, no law, no security, and no stability. Corruption and sectarianism persist.”

