New Custos elected for the Holy Land

June 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has confirmed the election of Father Francesco Ielpo, OFM, as Custos of the Holy Land.

Father Ielpo succeeds Father Francesco Patton, OFM, the Custos since 2016.

The Custos is the superior of the Franciscan province of the Holy Land, which is entrusted with the care of over 50 holy sites there.

