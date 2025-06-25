Catholic World News

Vatican dicastery seeks ‘projects of hope that transform the world’

June 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life has invited religious institutes to submit “projects of hope that transform the world” for its consideration in preparation for the upcoming Jubilee of Consecrated Life.

“The aim is to highlight six impactful projects that offer a concrete witness of collaboration among different charisms and reflect the thematic priorities that have guided the journey of preparation for the Jubilee,” the dicastery stated.

Project submissions “must involve multiple institutes or charismatic families” and “must respond to at least one of the following three key areas”: commitment to the marginalized, care and stewardship of creation, and universal fraternity. They should also “clearly reflect missionary commitment and bear witness to the beauty of shared journeys within consecrated life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!