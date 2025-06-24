Catholic World News

As French priestly vocations wane, traditionalist groups grow

June 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: With the number of priestly ordinations plummeting in the dioceses of France, but rising among the communities dedicated to the Traditional Latin Mass, current projections suggest that sometime in the 2030s, Traditionalists will constitute a majority among the Catholic priests of France.

