Increase security funding for houses of worship, USCCB committee chairman urges Congress

June 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Citing a steady increase in hate crimes, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty has asked congressional leaders to increase funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program from $454.5 million to “at least $500 million.”

The grants have helped “houses of worship to enhance security through improvements to infrastructure, funding for emergency planning and training, upgrading security systems, and some renovation projects,” said Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne—South Bend, Indiana. However, the current appropriation level “has proven to be inadequate, funding fewer than half of the applicants to the program.”

