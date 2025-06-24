Catholic World News

Gaza, Armenia, Syria, and Ethiopia focus of Vatican ROACO meeting

June 24, 2025

Participants in the annual Vatican meeting of ROACO—the Riunione Opere Aiuto Chiese Orientali [Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Eastern Churches]—will hear presentations from bishops and others on Gaza, Armenia, Syria, and Ethiopia, the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches announced on June 23.

The meeting, which takes place from June 23-26, also includes a presentation by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. The prelate will “offer an overview of the diplomatic action of the Holy See on various fronts, with particular reference to situations involving the presence of Eastern Christians, especially in the regions most affected by conflicts and limitations in the area of ​​religious freedom,” according to the dicastery (Word doc).

