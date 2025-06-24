Catholic World News

6,000 gather in Rome for Jubilees of Seminarians, Bishops, and Priests

June 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Iubilaeum 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Six thousand clergy and seminarians have gathered in Rome for three jubilee events that are part of the 2025 jubilee year.

The Jubilee of Seminarians takes place on June 23-24; the Jubilee of Bishops, on June 25; and the Jubilee of Priests, on June 25-27.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!