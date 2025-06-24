Catholic World News

Grand Master of Order of Malta meets with Pontiff

June 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Fra’ John T. Dunlap, the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta, in a June 23 audience.

“The Grand Master presented the Order of Malta’s main spiritual, humanitarian and diplomatic activities to the Pope,” the Order said in a statement.

The Order experienced a sweeping overhaul during Pope Francis’s pontificate.

