Sweeping papal overhaul of Order of Malta

September 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Citing a “need to initiate a profound spiritual, moral and institutional renewal of the entire Order,” Pope Francis issued a sweeping decree on September 3 in which he dissolved the Sovereign Council of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.



The Pontiff appointed members of a provisional Sovereign Council and convoked an extraordinary general chapter for January 25, 2023, “in accordance with the new regulations approved by myself.”

