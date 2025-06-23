Catholic World News

Disputes rise among US states about abortion pills by ‘telemedicine’

June 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Legal disputes are becoming more frequent in cases involving a doctor who prescribed abortion pills, after a telephone consultation, for a woman who lives in a state where abortion is now illegal.

“Shield laws” in states whose laws favor legal abortion allow doctors to provide send prescriptions out of state, often without disclosing their names. The states refuse to comply with efforts to prosecute doctors for violating the laws of other states.

These “telemedicine” abortions now account for roughly one-fourth of all abortions in the US.

