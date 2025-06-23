Catholic World News

Government operates euthanasia clinic at Vancouver Catholic hospital

June 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On orders from the government of British Columbia, a facility providing euthanasia services has been opened on the campus of St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver.

The euthanasia clinic, which was forced upon St. Paul’s, is operated by the government, separated from the remainder of the hospital, and St. Paul’s does not cooperate with the facility.

The government is now planning to open a similar clinic on the site of another Catholic hospital.

