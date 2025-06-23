Catholic World News

US bishops ‘remain resolute in our call for the consistent protection of refugees’

June 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for World Refugee Day, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration said that “we bishops of the United States remain resolute in our call for the consistent protection of refugees amid their disparate treatment by our government.”

Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso said that “the Church recognizes the right of each country to control its borders, while also affirming the right to seek refuge when life-threatening circumstances deny people the foremost right to remain in their homeland.”

“As our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, has affirmed, the temptation to turn inward, to isolate ourselves from the needs of our brothers and sisters around the world, is incompatible with a Christian vision for the common good,” the Texas bishop added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!