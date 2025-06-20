Catholic World News

Ugandan prelate calls for ‘respect’ for religious freedom, rather than ‘tolerance’

June 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at an international religious freedom summit in Kenya, a Ugandan prelate encouraged religious-liberty advocates to call for “respect” for religious freedom, rather than “tolerance.”

“I feel more at ease living with somebody who respects me than one who tolerates me,” said Archbishop Raphael p’Mony Wokorach, MCCI, of Gulu. “This language, tolerance, should be left out. Educate people to respect. Out of respect, friendship or love can develop.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

