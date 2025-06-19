Catholic World News

Los Angeles archdiocese scales back Eucharistic Pilgrimage because of unrest

June 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has announced that the conclusion of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, scheduled to end with a procession through the city’s streets, will be curtailed because of concerns about violence related in immigration-policy protests.

The Eucharistic procession will be confined to the plaza at the city’s cathedral. A festival that had been planned after the procession has been cancelled.

