Commentator Ben Shapiro meets with Pope

June 19, 2025

American commentator Ben Shapiro met with Pope Leo XIV on June 18.

“It was an honor to meet His Holiness, @Pontifex in Vatican City today, and to thank him for standing up for Biblical values in a chaotic world, and to present him with a signed 2005 White Sox World Series baseball I had in my collection (we’re both fans),” Shapiro tweeted.

The Vatican newspaper reported that following the Pope’s general audience, “Ben Shapiro, an American writer of Jewish origins, thanked ‘the Holy Father for the defense of the eternal biblical values ​​that make our civilization great and fill the void in our hearts with God,’ and gave the Pontiff a baseball of the Chicago team, the White Sox, which they both support.”

