Ousted Australian bishop pleads guilty to gun charges

June 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Christopher Saunders, who resigned in 2021 after a Vatican inquiry into sex-abuse complaints, has pleaded guilty to charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Bishop Saunders is still awaiting trial on nineteen sex-abuse charges, to which he has entered a not-guilty plea. The charges were filed after Australian police, having received information from the Vatican inquiry, raided his home last year.

