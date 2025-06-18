Catholic World News

Christian churches torched once a week in Islamic world

June 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On average, one Christian church is burned each week in the Islamic world, according to the British charity Help the Persecuted. The group reports a rising wave of anti-Christian violence in 15 Islamic countries.

