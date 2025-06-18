Catholic World News

US bishops publish pro-life statement for Dobbs anniversary

June 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Committee on Pro-Life Activities of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published a statement marking the third anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson (CWN coverage).

Bishop Daniel Thomas, the chairman of the committee, said that the Supreme Court decision “not only gave states the freedom to protect preborn children but also paved the way for pro-life victories nationally. The federal government is now closer than ever to defunding Planned Parenthood and other organizations whose abortion profiteering harms women and babies.”

“At the same time, we know that several states have enacted extreme pro-abortion policies, overriding existing pro-life safeguards, with some states leaving children vulnerable to abortion even up to birth,” the Toledo, Ohio bishop continued. “The battle for life is far from over. I urge all Catholics to engage their elected officials on all issues that threaten the gift of human life, in particular the threat of abortion.”

