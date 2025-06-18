Catholic World News

Christian family members killed in Iran’s first missile strike on Israel

June 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An Iranian missile strike against Israel in the Iran–Israel War claimed the lives of a Christian mother, her two daughters, and her sister-in-law. The family members lived in Tamra, an Arab city of 35,000 in northern Israel.

