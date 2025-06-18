Catholic World News

L’Osservatore Romano draws renewed attention to Gaza

June 18, 2025

In a prominent front-page article in its June 17 edition, the Vatican newspaper drew renewed attention to the plight of Gaza’s inhabitants.

In “Intanto a Gaza...” [Meanwhile in Gaza], L’Osservatore Romano reported that “while the world’s attention is focused on the conflict between Israel and Iran, in Khan Younis 50 people have died and 200 others have been injured under IDF fire: they were waiting for food distribution.” (Khan Younis is a city in the Gaza Strip; the IDF is the Israel Defense Forces.)

Citing “Hunger Hotspots,” a new UN report on food insecurity, Giada Aquilino reported:

It’s a “red alert” for Gaza. The UN report on the so-called “Hunger Hotspots” in the world leaves no room for doubt. In the Gaza Strip, “the likelihood of famine is increasing as large-scale military operations (by Israel) hinder the ability to provide vital humanitarian aid,” the document reports. But just as the Strip has been declared a “secondary front” by the Israeli army compared to the one opened in Iran, and international attention is now mainly focused there, in Gaza hunger continues to kill twice. Because in the last few hours, press sources and witnesses—in a web of news that is still difficult to verify due to the insecurity on the ground—have reported that Israeli troops have opened fire in Gaza, between Khan Younis and Rafah, while a crowd of desperate people was trying to reach food distribution centers.

