Catholic World News

‘Learn the humble and silent style of the Virgin Mother,’ Pope tells Italian Marian pilgrims

June 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in the Holy Father’s name to participants in the 47th annual walking pilgrims from Macerata, Italy, to the Basilica of the Holy House in Loreto.

Pontiff encouraged participants to “learn the humble and silent style of the Virgin Mother, who invites us to gaze with trust on her son Jesus in every circumstance of life.” He also expressed his hope that their prayer “would inspire in each one new enthusiasm on the journey of faith to become joyful and authentic witnesses of the Gospel.”

An estimated 70,000 pilgrims took part in this year’s pilgrimage, whose theme—“Where do you live? The house of hope”—was proposed by the Communion and Liberation movement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!