Parliament votes to decriminalize abortion in all circumstances

June 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The British Parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favor of legislation that will decriminalize abortion, making the procedure legal at any stage of pregnancy and for any reason.

The bill would also allow women to take medications to produce abortion, if they are less than 10 weeks pregnant and have a doctor’s prescription.

The legislation came in the form of an amendment to an 1861 act that outlawed abortion. Members of Parliament ignored a statement by Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who said that the amendment was “extreme,” unnecessary, and dangerous to pregnant women.

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children described the law change as “barbaric.” Archbishop John Sherrington, the bishops’ spokesman for pro-life affairs, said that the bishops were “deeply alarmed” by the vote. “Our alarm rises from our compassion for both mothers and unborn babies,” he said.

