Supreme Court supports challenge of New York abortion-coverage mandate

June 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has ordered New York courts to revisit a case in which a group of religious organizations challenged the state’s mandate requiring abortion coverage in health-insurance plans.

The state law had been challenged by two Catholic dioceses (Albany and Ogedensburg), Catholic Charities, the First Bible Baptist Church, and the Sisterhood of St. Mary, an organizations of Episcopalian religious. The state court had rejected the challenge. The Supreme Court has now directed the New York appeals court to review the case, in light of the high court’s June 5 ruling on a Wisconsin case involving First Amendment protections for religious institutions.

