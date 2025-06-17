Catholic World News

Place Christ at the center, Pope urges Italian bishops

June 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a June 17 audience with the members of the Italian bishops’ conference, Pope Leo XIV spoke about the “common and particular” relationship between the Pope and the Italian hierarchy, encouraging them to promote “colleagiality among yourselves and collegiality with the successor of Peter.”

The Pope observed that “the Christian community in this country has been facing new challenges for some time, linked to secularism, a certain dissatisfaction with the faith, and the demographic crisis.” To counter those problems, he encouraged them to emphasize evangelization, which is “a question of placing Jesus Christ at the center.”

The Holy Father also encouraged work to promote peace. “I hope,” he said, “that every diocese may promote pathways of education in non-violence, mediation initiatives in local conflicts, and welcoming projects that transform fear of the other into an opportunity for encounter.”

