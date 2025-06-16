Catholic World News

Priest killed in Sudan

June 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Luka Jomo, the pastor of a Catholic parish in El Fasher, Sudan, was killed on June during an attack on the town by an armed militia group.

The priest was reportedly killed by a stray bullet during a gunfight. He is believed to be the first Catholic priest killed in the fighting in Sudan’s Darfur state. The town where he served remains under siege by rebels.

