Cardinal sees ‘deep collaboration’ between faith and sports

June 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, told participants in the Jubilee of Sport that he sees a “deep collaboration” between faith and sports.

“Sport can be at the service of faith and faith at the service of sport,” he said. “Sport serves evangelization but the Gospel ensures horizons of meaning for sport.”

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, told participants that “the connections between sport and faith” emerge “when solidarity is experienced.”

