Nuclear peril shows ‘original sin unfolding without restraint,’ French bishop says

June 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Discussing the nuclear peril, the military ordinary of France said that “for some years now, we have been experiencing the drama of original sin unfolding without restraint.”

“We are witnessing a sort of uninhibited use of power and violence, a contempt for international institutions, for the rules of law, for treaties, a desire to impose oneself with a logic of pure force, which is absolutely worrying,” said Bishop Antoine de Romanet de Beaune.

“The army and weapons are only one of the elements of these [power] relations,” he continued. “We are also witnessing a spiritual and moral phenomenon: attempts are being made to destabilize the adversary by striking at his conscience or his deepest convictions.”

He explained:

Social media constantly demonstrate this desire to destabilize and hurt others with contempt, denigration, or shame towards what they represent, including, or above all, their religious dimension, real or presumed. What is terrible and tragic today is the way in which every reality, concept or object can become a weapon: this is what is called “arsenalization.”

