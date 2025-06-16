Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper warns of rising nuclear-weapon spending

June 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page article in its June 13 edition, the Vatican newspaper warned that spending on nuclear weapons is rising sharply.

“With the expenditure made in 2024 to increase the nuclear arsenal of the nine countries with nuclear weapons—China, North Korea, France, India, Israel, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States—it would have been possible to feed for almost two years all 345 million people currently facing the most serious levels of hunger globally, including famine,” L’Osservatore Romano reported.

The article cited data from the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), the recipient of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize.

“Unfortunately, despite repeated international appeals, there are currently no conditions for a reversal of the trend to stop, or at least slow, the continued development of nuclear weapons,” the author of the unsigned article commented.

