Catholic World News

Vatican bank reports €13.8 million dividend

June 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Institute for Religious Works (IOR), popularly known as the Vatican bank, has released its annual report, showing a €13.8 million surplus for the Holy See.

The IOR report shows a net profit of €32.8 million for 2024, a 7% increase over the previous year. The bank, which serves religious institutions and communities now as €5.7 billion in assets under management, up from €5.4 million in 2023.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!