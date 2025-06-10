Catholic World News

Franciscans celebrate Pentecost in Cenacle

June 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Franciscan friars of the Custody of the Holy Land celebrated Pentecost Mass in the Cenacle (Upper Room) on Mount Zion, the site of the outpouring of the Holy Spirit nearly 2,000 years ago.

Father Francesco Patton, OFM, the Custos of the Holy Land, preached, “We are called to keep our heart obstinately free of feelings of anger, rancor, hatred and thirst for vendetta, so that at least one corner of our heart remains open to compassion, reconciliation and forgiveness, i.e., love that heals and brings back to life.”

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, preached his Pentecost homily at the nearby Abbey of the Dormition.

