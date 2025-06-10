Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop defends decision to build mosque for displaced Muslims

June 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza of Yola, Nigeria, defended his decision to build a mosque several years ago for Muslims displaced by the Islamist Boko Haram insurgency.

“I did it from the bottom of my heart, with pure intentions,” he said in a June 6 interview. “The people who benefited from the gesture, the displaced, the victims of insurgency, were happy.”

He added:

I was persecuted. Some Christians were upset that I had built a mosque, saying it was inappropriate. But what shocked me more was that some Muslims said a Christian should not build a mosque. That hurt more than the criticism from Christians.

