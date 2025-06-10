Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin says nuncios should be humble sowers of peace, zealous for the Gospel

June 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, discussed the work of pontifical representatives in an interview.

Asked what qualities he considered essential in a nuncio, Cardinal Parolin listed three: humility, evangelical zeal, and being a “man of reconciliation.”

“We must respond to the Holy Father’s call to be sowers of peace, recognizing that in diplomacy, the other is not primarily an adversary, but a fellow human being with whom we are called to engage,” Cardinal Parolin added.

