Bishops express ‘profound disappointment’ over Texas Dream Act reversal

June 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has overturned the Texas Dream Act, a 2001 law that allowed some illegal immigrants who are residents of the state to receive in-state tuition discounts.

The court decision “propels our society further away from just and reasonable immigration reform that would foster human flourishing based in the tranquility of order and human dignity,” the state’s bishops said in a statement. “These eligible students were youth who were brought into the United States by their parents as young children and through no fault of their own.”

