Vatican publishes messages, testimonies from ecclesial movements

June 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican published messages from ecclesial movement leaders and testimonies from members in the 57-page program for the Jubilee of Ecclesial Movements, Associations and New Communities.

The messages, part of the program for the Pentecost vigil (video), came from leaders of the Association of Salesian Cooperators, Italian Catholic Action, the Neocatechumenal Way, the Fraternity of Communion and Liberation, the Shalom Catholic Community, the Community of Sant’Egidio, International Forum of Catholic Action, Gioventù Ardente Mariana (Ardent Marian Youth), the Focolare Movement, Nuovi Orizzonti (New Horizons), and Renewal in the Holy Spirit.

