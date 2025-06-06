Catholic World News

Vatican prosecutor investigating publicist Chaouqui?

June 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Alessandro Diddi, the Vatican’s chief prosecutor, is reportedly investigating charges of witness-tampering and influence-peddling against Francesca Chaouqui, a flamboyant figure in recent Vatican scandals.

Chaouqui was convicted in 2013 of leaking confidential Vatican documents, and declared persona non grata at the Vatican. But the public-relations expert continued to involve herself with Vatican affairs. Earlier this year it emerged that she had exchanged dozens of text messages with Msgr. Alberto Perlasca, a key figure in the Vatican’s “trial of the century.” Those messages strongly suggested that she had inside information about the prosecutor’s plans, and that she tried to frame Msgr. Perlasca’s testimony to fit her own purposes—at one point reminding him that “you owe me a favor.”

