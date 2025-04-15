Catholic World News

New revelations bolster Cardinal Becciu’s claim of unfair trial

April 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian newspaper’s revelations about messages exchanged by key figures in the Vatican’s “trial of the century” have strengthened the claim of Cardinal Angelo Becciu that the trial was unfair.

The newspaper Domani reported on April 14 that it had obtained dozens of online messages between Francesca Chaouqui, who had been convicted earlier in the “Vatileaks” case, and Genovetta Ciferri, a friend of Msgr. Alberto Perlasca, whose testimony was crucial in the conviction of Cardinal Becciu and others. The messages, as reported by Domani, strongly suggest that Chaouqui and Ciferri helped to prepare Perlasca for his testimony, and has inside information about the prosecutor’s plans.

During the trial, prosecutor Alessandro Diddi referred to the exchanges, but refused to disclose most of their content—a move bitterly protested by the defense.

Raffaele Mincione, who was also convicted in the trial over mishandling of a London real-estate project, has reportedly submitted the exchanges to Magaret Sattherwaite, an American jurist who reports to the UN on issues involving the independence of judiciary systems. Mincione is seeking a UN finding that the Vatican trial did not provide the defendants with due process of law.

