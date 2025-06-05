Catholic World News

Pope meets with abuse commission

June 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XVI met on June 5 with the members of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

The commission members briefed the Pontiff on their works, including their drive to set universal guidelines for safeguarding the vulnerable, to support local churches that lack the resources for appropriate programs, and their annual report for 2024, appraising the efforts of dioceses around the world.

