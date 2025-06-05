Catholic World News

Ugandan-born priest named bishop of Louisiana diocese

June 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has named Father Simon Peter Engurait, a 53-year-old priest born in Uganda, as bishop of Houma-Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Father Engurait received his bachelor’s degree in Uganda and his MBA in the Netherlands. He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux in 2013, at the age of 41.

The priest was named diocesan vicar general in 2017 and elected diocesan administrator in 2024 following the death of Bishop Mario Dorsonville. Father Engurait is also currently pastor of a parish.

