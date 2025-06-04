Catholic World News

Canonization to be scheduled for Bl. Pier Giorgio Frassati

June 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced an ordinary consistory for June 13, at which the cardinals will schedule the canonization Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati and several others.

The canonization of Bl. Pier Giorgio Frassati, an Italian Catholic activist who died in 1925 at the age of just 24, is set for August 3, during the Jubilee for Youth.

The June 13 consistory will also schedule the canonizations of seven others, including:

Bartolo Longo, a Satanic priest who converted to Catholicism;

Peter To Rot, a lay catechist martyred in Papua New Guinea in 1945;

Ignazio Choukrallah Maloyan, the Armenian Catholic Archbishop of Mardin, a martyr who died in 1916, during the Armenian genocide, when he refused to embrace Islam; and

José Gregorio Hernández Cisneros, a Venezuelan doctor who died in 1919.

