Converted popemobile barred from Gaza

June 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The “popemobile” that Pope Francis donated to the people of Gaza, which had been equipped to function as a mobile medical clinic, has been blocked from entering the region.

“We are still working in coordination with [Israeli] government agencies to ensure the popemobile enters Gaza,” said a spokesman for Caritas Jerusalem.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

