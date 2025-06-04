Action Alert!
Converted popemobile barred from Gaza

June 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The “popemobile” that Pope Francis donated to the people of Gaza, which had been equipped to function as a mobile medical clinic, has been blocked from entering the region.

“We are still working in coordination with [Israeli] government agencies to ensure the popemobile enters Gaza,” said a spokesman for Caritas Jerusalem.

